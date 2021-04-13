iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 72.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,168 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

