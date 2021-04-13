Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,134. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

