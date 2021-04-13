Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.07. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,606. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

