$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.37. 15,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

