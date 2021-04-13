Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 558,395 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 558,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Lloyds Banking Group accounts for 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.