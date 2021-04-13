Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.23. 1,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,181. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $80.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

