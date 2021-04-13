Fulcrum Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

PCAR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,296. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

