Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 483.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. 19,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

