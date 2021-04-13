Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $266,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $307,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,753,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 553,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,090,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $14,809,806.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,430,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,152,706 shares of company stock valued at $109,594,796 over the last three months.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

