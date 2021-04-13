Decentraland Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $254.90 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,463,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,092,713 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

