Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 57,190 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,190 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $213.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

