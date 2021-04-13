Kwmg LLC Acquires 2,103 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $16,552,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PB opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

