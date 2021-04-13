Carlson Capital Management Has $448,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,302,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.