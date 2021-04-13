Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post $2.75 EPS

Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $14.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $180.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $89.13 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

