Courier Capital LLC Acquires 590 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,820. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.