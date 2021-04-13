Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 842 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

