Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $2.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,150. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $179.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average is $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.