Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

