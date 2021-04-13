Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $2,270,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $142.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

