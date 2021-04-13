2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stake Cut by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 2U were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $31,439,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in 2U by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,787 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $9,379,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. 12,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,108. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

