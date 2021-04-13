Phoenix Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Materialise were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 715.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MTLS traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. 5,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.25 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

