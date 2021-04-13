Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 1.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,164.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,187.48. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,190.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,133.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,040.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

