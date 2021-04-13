PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 261.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 159,711 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $334,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

Shares of PYPL opened at $272.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average of $230.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.34 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.