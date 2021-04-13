Gateway Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

