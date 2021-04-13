Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.53, but opened at $61.25. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $58.38, with a volume of 3,337 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,050,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.