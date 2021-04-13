Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.53, but opened at $61.25. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $58.38, with a volume of 3,337 shares.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.
In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,050,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
