Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Expands By 338.6%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 338.6% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

POETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 203,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,042. The firm has a market cap of $303.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

