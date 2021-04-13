Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Up 357.1% in March

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PLRTF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 201,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.