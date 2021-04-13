Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Up 357.1% in March

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PLRTF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 201,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.45.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

