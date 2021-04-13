Israel Discount Bank of New York Takes $298,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

BlackRock stock opened at $807.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $734.26 and its 200 day moving average is $694.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.00 and a twelve month high of $810.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

