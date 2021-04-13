Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $491,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $242,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.