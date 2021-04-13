Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.29, for a total transaction of $2,294,397.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,228,275.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,913 shares of company stock valued at $22,515,753. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $323.23 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.59 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

