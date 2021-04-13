Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,275. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $103.18 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $338.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.