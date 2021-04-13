Grassi Investment Management Purchases Shares of 3,290 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,298,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $175.95. 47,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.31. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

