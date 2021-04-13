The North West Company Inc. (NWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of NWC traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.92. 14,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The North West has a 52 week low of C$22.55 and a 52 week high of C$37.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWC shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

