Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €94.00 ($110.59) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krones has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.44 ($87.58).

KRN traded down €2.15 ($2.53) on Tuesday, hitting €70.00 ($82.35). 25,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €78.35 ($92.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

