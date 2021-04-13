Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €94.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.46 ($91.13).

Kion Group stock traded down €1.52 ($1.79) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €82.04 ($96.52). The company had a trading volume of 120,063 shares. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.11.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

