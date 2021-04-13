WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

WCC stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. 9,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,554. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in WESCO International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after buying an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

