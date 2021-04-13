Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Itau BBA Securities to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $146.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

