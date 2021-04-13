Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 828 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock opened at $403.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.