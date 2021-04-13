Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

