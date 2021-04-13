First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 299 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

