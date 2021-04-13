Courier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $65,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,667. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

