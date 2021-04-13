Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $51,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

