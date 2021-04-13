Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,249. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $712.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $665.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

