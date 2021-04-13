Carlson Capital Management Invests $282,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average of $104.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $119.62.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

