Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.06 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.42.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.