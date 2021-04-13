First PREMIER Bank Has $39,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

