CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Increased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.7% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,016,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.14 and a 200-day moving average of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.97 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.84.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

