Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $177.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

