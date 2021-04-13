Paragon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $415.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $244.56 and a one year high of $423.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.