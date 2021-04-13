Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,379 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

